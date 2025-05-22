IPL 2025: Suryakumar set for big celebration after bagging first POTM award in 13 games

Mumbai, May 22 In a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in which he has emerged as the top scorer for Mumbai Indians and produced 25-plus scores in 12 matches in a row, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha spotted a big anomaly—the batter known for his 360-degree batting has not won a single Player of the Match award.

Suryakumar Yadav rectified that abnormality on Wednesday as he hammered a 43-ball 73 on a slightly sluggish wicket that was offering a turn to the spinners and helped Mumbai Indians reach 180/5, laying the foundation for a 59-run victory against Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. He equalled the record for the most successive 25-plus scores in T20 cricket, joining Temba Bavuma at 13.

SKY and Naman Dhir hammered 48 runs in the last two overs, which lifted Mumbai Indians from 132/5 to 180 and gave the bowlers a good target to defend.

Mitchell Santner (3-11) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-12) then helped the five-time winners bundle out Delhi Capitals for 121, secure a 59-run win, and seal the fourth and final spot in the playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his brilliant knock.

"It has been thirteen games now, my wife told me a sweet story. She said I have gotten all the awards, but not the POTM award. This award is really special today. From the team's point of view, the knock was important today. And this trophy is for her (my wife), and it was important (for me) to play till the end," said Suryakumar Yadav after accepting the award.

The 34-year-old batter, who is now third in the Orange Cap race with 583 runs, behind Gujarat Titans duo Sai Sudharsan (617) and Shubman Gill (601), said they will have their usual celebration with a big cake for this innings.

"She waits for such moments, and we celebrate them when we go back, so really looking forward to it. It was really important for a single batter to bat till the end - we knew there was a 15-20 run over somewhere. The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me (was great)," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Faf du Plessis felt that they were excelled in the field on Wednesday but were disappointed with the bat to lose the match.

He said his bowlers did well for most of the match but were undone by the way Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir snatched it by hammering 48 runs in the last two overs.

"Momentum is a real thing in cricket. The way they counter-punched to get almost 50 in the last two overs…undoing the work of the first 17-18 overs, we lost that momentum. If you look at the two teams, it was a case of David and Goliath. I enjoy that because it gives you the opportunity to play as a team," said the South African.

"Sums up our season - we have been cold either in the batting or the bowling in the last seven or eight games. Perhaps a fair reflection (that we did not qualify)," said Faf.

He admitted that Delhi Capitals missed their regular captain and top spinner Axar Patel on this wicket.

"Axar on a wicket like that, the way Mitchell Santner bowled…Axar is that kind of class, proven international bowler who, on a wicket like that, would have loved to bowl. But he was very sick. Starcy (Mitchell Starc) is a fantastic bowler, but a spinner on a wicket like this is worth gold. I am a big believer that you never take it (momentum) for granted," said Faf du Plessis.

