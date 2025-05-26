IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav passes Tendulkar for most runs by MI batter in single edition

Jaipur, May 26 Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Indian great Sachin Tendulkar for most runs in an IPL season by a Mumbai Indian batter.

His innings of 57, saw him move past Tendulkar's tally of 618 runs from the 2010 season during MI's match against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and propelled his side’s score to 184/7.

SKY now has 640 runs in 14 innings and also created the record of most 25+ scores in a single edition of the IPL.

With scores of 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68*, 40*, 54, 48*, 35, 73*, and 51*Yadav is having his most prolific season yet in the tournament, with his second best being 605 runs in 2023. The India T20 captain is currently third in the orange cap race, only behind Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

His strike rate of 167.98, and average of 71.11 has been amongst the elite batters this season is one of the reasons behind Mumbai Indians’ resurgence in the latter phase of th'e tournament. Mumbai will be hoping to defend the total of 184, as a win on the night will see them confirm a spot in the Top-2 of the table. When asked if he was happy with his innings, Yadav replied that he will only be happy if they secure the two points.

"It was a bit challenging. It looked a bit sticky with the pacers, spinners it was fine. I feel we fell 10-15 runs short with the way Hardik and Naman actually batted from the get go. Pace off and good seam up deliveries would be a challenge for batters. We have a good score for this wicket, it will be a challenge.

“Will definitely be happy if we win. Favourite shots have been the sweep and the flick over square leg, batting pretty well this time," said Suryakumar in the mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

