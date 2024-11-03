IPL 2025: Winning trophy is a dream and hopefully it comes true, says Prabhsimran Singh

New Delhi, Nov 3 After being one of the two retained players of the Punjab Kings alongside Shashank Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh said his focus will be on the task of accomplishing the dream of winning the IPL 2025 title.

"As a player, my only goal is to win games for the side. Winning the IPL trophy is a dream, and hopefully, this dream will turn into a reality this year," said Prabhsimran in a statement issued by the franchise.

Having been with the franchise since 2019, Prabhsimran has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22, and established himself as a regular in the team during IPL 2023. In IPL 2024, Prabhsimran, who recently was the part of India A team in the Emerging Men’s T20 Asia Cup in Oman, was their second-highest run-scorer with 334 runs, after Shashank’s tally of 354 runs.

It also adds to the familiarity factor that Prabhsimran, whose retention amount in Rs 4 crore, also plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. "First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me. After being retained, my first thought was to add value to my side, and I will try my best to win as many games as possible for the team."

"My journey with Punjab Kings has been long and rewarding as I also play for Punjab at the domestic level, and it has been six years in the IPL with Punjab Kings. I have learned a lot, and the team has made me a better player. Our fans are also very loyal; they support us through thick and thin, so it will be good to win the trophy for them,” he added.

Going into IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings will have the largest purse amongst all teams – Rs 110.5 crore. The franchise has not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2014, and will be coached by Ricky Ponting from IPL 2025 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor