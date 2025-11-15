IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians released Puthur due to injury, franchise to support his rehab

New Delhi, Nov 15 Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had produced a big shocker by releasing promising left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur on IPL 2026 retentions day.

The development had come as a shocker more so due to MI unearthing the Mallapuram-based Puthur from their vast scouting network and had impressed many in the franchise’s trials. Their faith in Puthur was vindicated when he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda on debut in Chennai.

But sources aware of the development told IANS that Puthur being released by MI is more due to his ongoing injury recovery. “Vignesh is recovering from an injury sustained in Kerala Cricket League and MI will be continuing to support him in his rehab despite releasing him ahead of IPL 2026 auction, to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi,” further said sources.

Puthur had been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to bone stress reactions in both shins and was replaced by Raghu Sharma for the remainder of the season, where MI finished at third place. Though Puthur recovered to play two games for Alleppey Ripples in KCL 2025, he was then ruled out of the competition with a shin injury.

Meanwhile, trade discussions between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul reportedly fell through after one of DC’s two co-owners intervened to halt the deal.

It is understood that the same owner played a key role in securing Nitish Rana’s move to DC from Rajasthan Royals (RR), a move that surprised many within the IPL ecosystem, considering the latter were in definitive talks with KKR to trade Rana, who represented them from 2018 to 2024.

On the other side, Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis being released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) came as a surprise to many, considering he played some crucial knocks in their runners-up finish in IPL 2025. Sources have told IANS that Inglis wasn’t to be available for the majority of IPL 2026 due to his wedding scheduled to happen around the same time.

“He would need some time for rest and plan plus prepare for his wedding after playing for Australia in the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. His focus right now is more on excelling for Australian cricket,” further said sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor