IPL 2026: Pat Cummins to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for third consecutive years

New Delhi, Nov 17 Australia's Pat Cummins will continue as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a third consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the franchise confirming his role on Monday through a post on its official ‘X’ handle.

Though the announcement featured only Cummins’ photos and no formal statement, the message was unmistakable—SRH’s leadership remains in the hands of the Australian fast-bowling ace as they enter the 2026 season.

Cummins is currently recovering from a back injury and has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test in Perth. He is, however, expected to be fit for the second Test in Brisbane starting December 4. In his absence, Steven Smith will lead Australia in the series opener against England from November 21.

Despite the temporary injury setback, SRH have shown full faith in Cummins’ leadership, reaffirming his central role in their long-term plans.

The 31-year-old took over SRH’s captaincy in 2024 after being acquired for a staggering ₹20.50 crore at the auction—then one of the highest bids in IPL history. His appointment followed Australia’s dominant run in international cricket, including victories in the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Cummins previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals before joining Hyderabad.

As SRH announced their squad for IPL 2026, they retained the core that powered their resurgence in recent seasons. Alongside Cummins, the explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head remain the heartbeat of the line-up. Their aggressive starts were instrumental in SRH’s revival, including a strong IPL 2024 campaign where they finished as runners-up.

In a major shake-up, the franchise traded veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants while releasing star spinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar. These moves appear aimed at recalibrating the bowling attack around Cummins’ expertise and strengthening squad balance after the team’s underwhelming IPL 2025 season. SRH failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, finishing sixth with six wins, seven losses, and one no-result from 14 matches.

