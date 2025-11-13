IPL 2026: Sherfane Rutherford traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

New Delhi, Nov 13 West Indies’ batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) two days ahead of IPL 2026 retention deadline. Previously, MI had traded India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 2 crore.

“West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee,” said the IPL in a statement on Thursday.

Rutherford, 27, has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in the shortest format via a 139-run stand with the big-hitting Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

In terms of IPL, Rutherford previously represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He was part of the MI squad in the title-winning 2020 season and the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious in 2024, but did not feature in the playing eleven during those seasons. Rutherford was also with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 as a replacement player, but again didn’t get a chance to play.

"Rutherford's explosive batting style and ability to contribute crucial quick-fire cameos coupled with his versatility as a right-arm fast-medium bowler make him a valuable option for balance and firepower in the squad," said MI in an official statement.

In IPL 2025, Rutherford finally had a breakout season in the ten-team competition by amassing 291 runs in 13 games at an average of 32.33 and strike-rate of 157.30 – where his role was to be a contributor with the bat at number four after captain Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

One of his notable knocks in IPL 2025 was hitting 43 off 34 balls, when GT successfully chased down 204 against DC, making it their first instance of hunting down a 200-plus target for the first time in the competition’s history.

