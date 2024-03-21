IPL: 'All the banter and fun have started again with Rishabh', says DC all-rounder Axar Patel

Chandigarh, March 21 As Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket when he leads Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his joy on the return of his dear friend and said "all the banter and fun started again", which he missed last year.

As Delhi Capitals arrive in Chandigarh for their opening match against Punjab Kings, Patel took a moment to reflect on the Pant's much-awaited return after a 14-month period of recuperation from multiple injuries suffered in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022.

"I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year.

"But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season," he said.

The 30-year-old all-rounder also spoke on the team's approach in the 17th edition of the IPL. "Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings. It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag before our opening game.

"It's a new season, we are starting afresh. Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament," said Patel.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 March 23 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

