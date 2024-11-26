IPL Auctions: RCB will always have a piece of my heart, says Mohd Siraj in an emotional open letter

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS India pacer Mohammed Siraj has penned an emotional post thanking the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) family for his time at the franchise as he moved to Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Siraj put out a post on his social medal handles, thanking the RCB family for their love and blessings.

"Hello my RCB family. Thank you for all the love and blessing joh apne mujhe diya. Will miss you all," wrote Siraj in a post on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a video showing his time with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, training, performing, and celebrating with his teammates.

Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL Mega Auction for Rs 12.25 crore. Starting with a base price of Rs 2 crore, the seasoned pacer received bids from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals before Gujarat Titans finally prevailed. RCB decided not to exercise their Right to Match (RTM) card.

Siraj looked back emotionally on his association with the franchise and said the seven years spent at RCB are close to his heart.

"Saat saal RCB ke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. As I take look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love, and emotion," he wrote.

"The day I first wore the RCB jersey, I never imagined the bond we would form. From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours, to every wicket taken, every match played, every moment shared with you, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. There have been ups and downs, but through it all, one thing has been constant: your unwavering support. RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home," said the post.

He went to thank the fans for their support through the ups and downs at RCB. "There were nights when the losses hurt deeper than words can explain, but it was your voices in the stands, your messages on social media, your constant belief that kept me going. You, the fans of RCB, are the soul of this team. The energy you bring, the love you give, the faith you show, it’s unmatched. Every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight of your dreams and hopes, and I gave it my all because I knew you were right there behind me, pushing me to be better," said the post.

"I have seen your tears when we’ve fallen short, and I’ve witnessed your celebrations when we’ve risen to the occasion. And let me tell you, there’s no fanbase in the world like you. Your love, your dedication, your loyalty—it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life," wrote Siraj, who hails from Telangana.

Siraj said though he will be starting a new chapter in his career, RCB will always have a piece of his heart. "Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket," he wrote.

Siraj is currently on national duty in Australia and played a key role in India's victory in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor