IPL commitments keep PCB's foreign coach hunt in a fix

Islamabad, March 24 Pakistan cricket team is forced to go into the five-match T20I series against New Zealand without a head coach, primarily because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s efforts to hire a foreign coach are suffering consistent failures because many coaches are already committed with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to hire a foreign coach for the team but till now, all of PCB's approaches have been met with failures.

Sources in the PCB revealed that efforts to hire Andy Flower, former English coach and Australia's Simon Katich have already failed. Moreover, the refusal from West Indies' Darren Sammy and Australia's Shane Watson has further convoluted the search.

While the PCB is trying to make headways with Australia's Justin Langer and his former associate Mathew Hayden to take the responsibility of a head coach, sources revealed that most of the foreign coaches have refused because of their commitments with the IPL.

"Most of the coaches are unavailable because of their commitments with the IPL," the source said.

PCB's insistence on hiring a foreign coach has been widely criticized by former Pakistani cricketers, who have called on the board's chairman to review its approach and not have the team suffer.

"PCB lacks professionalism in the coach selection process. There is a clear difference between standard hiring practices and PCB's approach," said former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed.

It should be noted that the failure to hire a foreign coach has left the Pakistan cricket team to go into two important series without a head coach and supporting staff.

Pakistan will be going into the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and then a four-match T20I series in England without a head coach.

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper Moin Khan has urged the PCB to hire local coaches available in the national setup instead of hiring international staff.

"If Pakistani cricketers are not eligible for coaching as per international standards then PCB should conduct a coaching development programme for them," he said.

