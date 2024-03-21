IPL: KL Rahul excited for LSG's 'new era', links up with squad in Lucknow

New Delhi, March 21 As KL Rahul has arrived in Lucknow to link up with his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2024, the skipper shared his excitement for the season under new head coach Justin Langer.

Rahul, who missed the major part of the section last year due to injury, arrived in Lucknow later than expected due to a flight delay. He linked up with the squad after Wednesday's night's practice game.

He shared a picture with Langer from Lucknow on social media, with a captain "Gooood morning from a new era!".

Langer, who previously coached Australia's men team, was appointed as the new head coach of Lucknow side. He replaced Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the franchise came to an end after the IPL 2023 season.

After making their IPL debut in 2022, LSG had reached the playoffs, finishing third in the points table twice under Flower's guidance, but they failed to move beyond the eliminator in 2022 and 2023.

Rahul had faced an issue with his right quadriceps and he has missed the entire India-England series after the Hyderabad Test in January.

He recently returned from London after consulting a medical team and underwent a rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Last year, Rahul underwent surgery after tearing a tendon in his right thigh while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. That caused him to miss rest of the IPL, as well as the World Test Championship final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor