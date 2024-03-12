IPL matches in Jaipur to be held under tri-party agreement made by BCCI: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, March 12 While the Rajasthan Royals are set to play three home games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, March 28, and April 6, as per the schedule released for the first stretch of the tournament, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) will surprisingly not play any role in organising the games as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a three-party agreement.

Under this agreement, only Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan State Sports Council, and the BCCI will be involved in holding the IPL matches in Jaipur, Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Tuesday.

Rathore also said that the Rajasthan State Sports Council will earn around Rs 5 crore from these matches.

"Before this season, the IPL had been held 17 times in Rajasthan. But despite that, the SMS Stadium was not able to earn much benefits from these matches, as the Rajasthan State Sports Council did not get anything in return. But this time I am happy that 400 to 500 per cent more money will be given directly to the Council for conducting the IPL games. Around Rs 5 crore will come into the account of Rajasthan State Sports Council," Rathore said.

He added, "The Rajasthan State Sports Council will also ink an MoU with Rajasthan Royals, as per which it will support sports in the state for three years. As a result, unprecedented work will be seen in the field of sports in Rajasthan in the next five years."

The vision of the Rajasthan government is to promote every sport in the state, he said.

"With players getting a chance to progress, the spectators will also get a chance to be entertained. We will leave no stone unturned in holding the IPL matches successfully on behalf of the state government and the Sports Council," said Rathore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor