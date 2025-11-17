iQOO SouL wins Chennai Esports Global Championship 2025

Mumbai, Nov 17 iQOO SOUL, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) division of S8UL, a global powerhouse in gaming and esports content, delivered a championship-winning performance at the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) 2025, capturing the title after an intense three-day Grand Finals held from November 14 to 16 in Chennai.

Competing under the BGMI Smash Rule format, the team sealed victory with a decisive win in the 16th match of the finale. iQOO SouL finished the tournament with 162 points, 4 impactful Chicken Dinners, and a total of 107 eliminations, earning a ₹21 lakh share from the tournament’s ₹50 lakh prize pool.

The roster, comprised of Nakul “NakuL” Sharma, Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal, Yash “LEGIT” Chaudhary, Khush “Jokerr” Singh, and Aaryaman “Thunder” Seth, showcased consistency, discipline, and high-pressure resilience across the Grand Finals. Guided by IGL Nakul’s sharp mid-game calls and structured late-game control, iQOO SouL maintained momentum against the country’s strongest BGMI contenders. Nakul’s leadership throughout the weekend earned him the Best IGL award, recognising his tactical clarity and clutch decision-making.

Commenting on SouL’s momentous victory, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-founder of iQOO SouL, said, “iQOO SouL’s performance at CEGC 2025 reflects their dedication, synergy, and competitive fire. The Smash Rule format leaves little room for error, and the way the team stepped up in every match was incredible to watch. This championship win is a proud moment for all of us at SouL, and a strong marker of what this roster is capable of. We are excited for the road ahead.”

IGL of iQOO SouL, Nakul ‘NakuL’ Sharma added, “The finals demanded precision and teamwork, and I’m proud of how everyone delivered under pressure. Goblin, LEGIT, Joker, and Thunder played with complete trust and confidence throughout the tournament. Winning CEGC 2025 in the final match and receiving the Best IGL award make this moment even more special. We want to thank the SouL family and our fans for their constant support. This win drives us to aim even higher.”

The CEGC 2025 Grand Finals brought together India’s best BGMI teams for three days of packed arenas, loud cheers, and nail-biting finishes. Through tough zones and close scorelines, iQOO SouL stayed composed and consistent, earning respect for their clean execution and ability to deliver when it mattered most.

With this win, iQOO SouL strengthens its position as one of the country’s most exciting BGMI lineups and continues its journey with the goal of raising the standard of competitive gaming in India. The organisation remains committed to supporting its players, building young talent, and contributing to the growth of Indian esports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor