Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur discharged from hospital after battling with fever

Lucknow, Oct 3 Shardul Thakur, who played a vital role in extending Mumbai’s innings in the ongoing Irani Cup against Rest of India at BRSAVB stadium, has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted in Medanta due to a viral infection on Wednesday.

Thakur had been saved for a late batting position due to his illness, but was called into action when Mohit Avasthi fell late on Day 2. As the innings progressed, Thakur's health deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital after the day's play concluded.

Despite battling a fever, Thakur walked out to bat at No. 10 and contributed a crucial 36 runs off 59 balls in hot and humid conditions. He was seen batting with a towel covering his head in the extreme heat in lucknow. His partnership with Sarfaraz Khan helped the latter cross a historic double century before stumps.

Medical reports have ruled out any serious illness. However, it remains unlikely that he will take the field during Rest of India’s first innings. The fast bowler, who has been a key figure in India’s domestic and international setup, may rejoin the team in the dressing room if his recovery progresses well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor