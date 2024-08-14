Ireland’s 4,000-seater cricket stadium approved for 2030 T20 World Cup: Report

New Delhi, Aug 14 The Irish government has chalked out plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art 4,000-seater cricket stadium, which is set to be completed in time for the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup, says a report.

Ireland, in partnership with England and Scotland, will co-host the T20 World Cup in 2030.

Cricket Ireland has been in discussions with government officials to secure a permanent home for cricket at the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, west Dublin. With the government’s approval, the project moved forward into the pre-tender stage.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State Thomas Byrne are expected to make a formal announcement detailing the plans, which also include a high-performance centre and, eventually, an indoor school and media facilities.

While Cricket Ireland initially envisioned an 8,000-seater stadium, capable of expanding to 20,000 seats for major events, the first phase will focus on a more modest capacity of 4,000. This phased approach is designed to ensure that the stadium is ready in time for the 2030 World Cup, while also allowing for future expansion as the sport continues to grow in Ireland, the report added.

The new stadium will alleviate many logistical challenges, providing a dedicated venue for international matches that meets the highest standards. The inclusion of new grass pitches, which require several years to settle before hosting full internationals, is a critical aspect of the project, ensuring that Ireland’s facilities are world-class by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives.

