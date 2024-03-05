ISL 2023-24: FC Goa look to address win-drought as pressure increases on East Bengal FC

Margao (Goa), March 5 FC Goa will host East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goa are still searching for their maiden win in the competition in the second half of this campaign.

After remaining unbeaten in 12 games since the start of the campaign, the injury-ridden FC Goa unit was dealt with three consecutive losses before they drew 1-1 against Mumbai City FC last week. Their strong start ensured that they are still fourth in the standings with 29 points, just six points behind the top-placed Odisha FC (35), having played two fewer games (16) as compared to the Juggernauts (18).

They can conveniently bridge this gap if they rediscover the form that propelled them to such success in the opening few months of the season. Similarly, East Bengal FC squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Odisha FC in their previous encounter. Placed ninth in the table, they have bagged 18 points from 17 matches, just three behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), having played a game fewer (17) than the Blues.

Thus, both FC Goa and the Red & Gold Brigade have a realistic chance to take a shot at their respective objectives of the campaign. FC Goa have won their previous three games against East Bengal FC in a row, which is their longest such active streak against any team in the ISL. This is also their longest such stretch of victories in front of any side in the competition. But, they are winless in their previous five games in the ISL, losing thrice and drawing twice. The last time they went on a longer run than this was six matches between February and December 2021.

One of the core strengths of FC Goa this season has been their ability to maintain a stronghold over the proceedings once they get a grip on the game. They have dropped only five points from winning positions in ISL 2023-24, which suggests that the Gaurs must be on the lookout for an early lead to get a foot ahead in the contest as soon as possible. East Bengal FC need to better their away record to boost their Playoff qualification prospects. They have lost their last two matches on the road in ISL 2023-24.

The last time they were defeated in more such games back-to-back was four encounters away from home between December 2022 and February 2023. They need to sort out certain indifferences upfront as well. The frontline, led by Cleiton Silva and supported by Nandhakumar Sekar along with Naorem Mahesh Singh has reaped them rich dividends thus far. However, the Red & Gold Brigade has scored only once in each of their last four games, their longest such run in competition history. It is necessary that their attacking unit fires from all cylinders to ensure that the Gaurs are pegged back from the offset.

Moreover, East Bengal FC should aim for better in-game management of proceedings. For instance, they have dropped a massive 16 points from winning positions in the current campaign. Further, teams coached by Carles Cuadrat are yet to win a game against clubs coached by Manolo Marquez in the ISL, losing and drawing once in two such fixtures. Can Cuadrat turn the tables on Wednesday?

The two teams have played seven matches against each other with FC Goa winning four and East Bengal FC 1, two games ended in draws.

