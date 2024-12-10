ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC aim to bounce back from three-game losing streaks

Chennai, Dec 10 Chennaiyin FC are all set to face Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

The two teams are in an urgent need for a shift in momentum, with Chennaiyin FC placed ninth in the standings, thanks to 12 points from 11 matches comprising three victories, whereas, Hyderabad FC have collected seven points from 10 games with the help of two wins and a solitary draw. Both teams are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Currently, Chennaiyin FC trail the sixth-placed NorthEast United FC (15 points from 11 matches) by merely three points and they will want to bridge that gap and begin climbing up the ladder, whereas the Hyderabad FC unit will seek an immediate recovery, having 2 games in hand, they have a good opportunity to cover the lost ground. But, will they manage to overcome the Chennaiyin FC challenge especially whilst playing on the road?

Chennaiyin FC have found the back of the net 16 times in 11 games this season, however, they have been without a goal in their last three matches. To add to that, they have not netted in their last two clashes against Hyderabad FC, whom they have beaten only once in their previous six encounters. Coyle would know that to snap this run will be to be on the offensive consistently, something that the home crowd support could propel them to achieve.

Hyderabad FC have ended up conceding more goals in the first half of ISL 2024-25 (11) than any other team.

Hyderabad FC have been unable to strike goals in four out of their last six matches. Incidentally, their only two wins in this period have come in matches when they have found the back of the net, i.e. 4-0 v Mohammedan SC and 2-1 v Kerala Blasters FC. They have displayed glimpses of their potential in the final third occasionally, and now it’s time they convert chances into goals. .

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle maintained that they will be respectful of the Hyderabad FC team and heaped praise on the talent at their disposal.

“Hyderabad FC have some very good players and some talented Indian players. A lot of them have done well. We are very respectful of the game tomorrow night. We will be very positive and try to win the game from the very first minute,” Coyle said.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath expressed hope that his team will be storming back into form, mentioning that they are working well on the areas that need improvement.

“When the results are disappointing, we are fully aware of the areas we need to improve upon. Football is a game of ups and downs. Training is going well. We are taking this challenge positively and we will be bouncing back,” Chembakath said.

