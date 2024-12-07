ISL 2024-25: Chhetri becomes oldest hat-trick scorer as Bengaluru FC dominate Kerala Blasters 4-2

Bengaluru, Dec 7 Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri made another glorious addition to his plethora of records by becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League as he helped Bengaluru FC decimate Kerala Blasters 4-2 in a Season 2024-25 clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Chhetri inspired the Blues to clinch all three points in this edition of the Southern Rivalry as he scored thrice and at 40 years and 126 days, became the oldest hat-trick scorer in the ISL, surpassing Bartholomew Ogbeche, who did it for Hyderabad FC against FC Goa at 38 years and 96 days old in January 2023.

Despite holding only 36.4% of total possession, Bengaluru FC were clinical in converting the limited opportunities that they created - as four of their five shots on target resulted in goals.

The duo of Chhetri and Ryan Williams were critical in helping the Blues take a 2-0 advantage in the first half of the game.

The home side was pressing forward from the onset, exploring a host of opportunities to find the back of the net. Williams was central in that endeavour, driving to the flank with the ball before lobbing in a precise cross for Chhetri in the eighth minute. The striker timed his run to perfection and thundered in the assist to break the deadlock.

From provider, Williams turned the scorer in the 38th minute. Operating in the final third, Williams received a pass from Edgar Mendez at the edge of the box on the right side. Instead of playing a short pass forward, the former curled in an excellent shot into the top left corner to add another goal to his side’s tally.

Kerala Blasters FC entered the second session of the match with arguably greater intensity, taking the game to the opposition. Noah Sadaoui played a key role in that, setting up an assist for Jesus Jimenez in the 56th minute. Whilst the pass was straightforward, Jimenez’s left-footed effort found its way into the centre of the goal to cut the deficit.

With momentum swaying in their favour, Kerala Blasters FC equalised the scores in the 67th minute. Freddy Lallawmawma’s exceptional aerial abilities came to the fore as Adrian Luna’s cross following a corner was met accurately by the former from the left side of the six-yard box to the bottom left corner.

Bengaluru FC immediately got together and their seasoned frontline took the lead in that. Six minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Chhetri interlinked in the attacking half, as the Argentine orchestrated the goal with his accurate pass from a fast break, picking the latter on the centre of the box. Chhetri deposited the ball into the bottom left corner.

To his credit, Chhetri kept finding himself in goal-scoring opportunities and that was consistent right until the end of the game. In the added time of the second half, Chinglensana Singh turned to Chhetri following a set-piece scenario and the striker was perfectly positioned in the middle of the 18-yard area. His finishing finesse was visible again, as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to complete a treble of goals.

Kerala Blasters FC will play their next match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 14. Bengaluru FC will be squaring off against FC Goa on the same day in a Saturday doubleheader.

