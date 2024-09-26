ISL 2024-25: Dilmperis believes Punjab’s attacking depth gives them an ‘advantage’

New Delhi, Sep 26 Punjab FC’s incredible start to the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season has seen the side score six goals in three games, with five of them coming from different attackers. Following their win over Hyderabad FC, Punjab head coach Panagiotas Dilmperis hailed his side’s attacking depth as it gives them an ‘advantage’

“It’s great to have many goalscorers. It is proof that things are happening in Punjab. It gives us an advantage as the opponents cannot say for example ‘I can mark Vidal’ because if you mark Vidal, there is Filip, if you mark him there is Nihal. There are so many players,” Dilmperis said to IANS in the post-game conference.

Punjab FC had an easy outing in the national capital, overcoming Hyderabad FC with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With this win, Punjab FC took the top spot in the league table with nine matches from three matches. Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak scored the winning goals for the Shers.

The clean sheet for Punjab was their first of the season which is a testament to how much the side has developed defensively under the Greek manager. “It’s the first clean sheet of the season, including the Durand Cup so congratulations to the players, they’ve worked hard for it,” he added.

Hyderabad FC on the other hand lost 0-3 against Bengaluru FC in their opening game before losing to Punjab FC. The side is yet to score in the league but head coach Thangboi Sinto claimed the team will improve as they still look to make new signings.

“Alan had only one day of training so the instruction was for him not to run too much. He is Brazilian, technically good and I did not expect much from him. Hopefully, the other foreigners that we are targeting will arrive soon and add to the experience in the squad so the plan is to improve in the next game,” said Thangboi to IANS in the post-game conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor