ISL 2024-25: Early high-flyers Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC face-off in ‘top-of-the-table’ clash

Bengaluru, Oct 17 The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season is shaping up to be an exhilarating one, marked by a surprising reversal of fortunes for the top two teams in the league. As the international break ends, all eyes are on the upcoming match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, currently sitting at the top of the table.

Last season's 10th and 8th-place finishers, respectively, these two sides have defied expectations to emerge as frontrunners in the ongoing campaign. Notably, these two sides are the only teams yet to face a defeat in this edition, making this clash even more significant.

Under the tactical guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC have started the season in impeccable form, achieving defensive solidity with four consecutive clean sheets - a record-equaling feat in ISL history. They could become the first side to maintain five consecutive clean sheets at the start of a season.

Their last season’s struggles seem like a distant memory as the team has found a perfect balance in both defence and attack. They have scored 3+ goals in their last two home games. If they manage to repeat this against Punjab FC, it will mark their longest such streak in the league’s history.

Punjab FC, building on the momentum from the second half of last season, have continued to rise. With three wins in three games this season, the team is just one point behind Bengaluru FC and has a game in hand. Their success is characterised by a robust attacking style, with a high volume of chances created and a significant number of late goals (50% of goals after the 85th minute), showcasing their relentless mentality. They, too, remain unbeaten, adding extra weight to this highly anticipated showdown.

In their two ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC went down to Punjab FC in one match and shared the spoils in the other fixture.

Head coach Gerard Zaragoza knows the pedigree Punjab FC hold and wants to fetch all three points from the game.

He said, "It will be a tough game for us because Punjab is a good team. Of course after us, they are the best defensive team, at least till now. They have good players up front to score goals. But the reality is we will play at home and we hope a lot of people will come to cheer for us. We hope to get three points from the game."

Panagiotis Dilmperis, on the other hand, is considering the clash against Bengaluru FC as just another away game. He insisted that the focus would be on grabbing the three points rather than the weightage of the clash.

He informed before the fixture, "The two teams from the top of the standings will play tomorrow. But we are still at the beginning of this big championship. For us, it's a regular away game against a good team with good players, good coach and a certain plan. Our plan is to leave the stadium with three points."

