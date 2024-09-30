ISL 2024-25: East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat resigns after winless start to season

Kolkata, Sep 30 Caules Cuadrat has resigned as head coach of the East Bengal FC after three successive losses at the start of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The Kolkata-based club has named Bino George as the interim head coach of the side.

East Bengal suffered defeats against Bengaluru FC (0-1), Kerala Blasters (1-2) and FC Goa (2-3) so far in the ongoing season. The loss against FC Goa added to Cuadrat's troubles and possibly led to his departure. The passionate crowd at Salt Lake Stadium chanted 'Go Back Carles' after the loss against Goa.

"East Bengal FC announces the departure of Carles Cuadrat as its Head Coach. Bino George will serve as the interim Head Coach. Emami East Bengal FC will make further announcements in due course," the ISL team said in a statement.

Cuadrat was instrumental in guiding the Red & Gold Brigade to the Kalinga Super Cup title in January earlier this year. He also led the team to a runners-up finish in last year’s Durand Cup.

Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “The Emami East Bengal FC management appreciates Coach Carles for guiding the team to the Kalinga Super Cup title and AFC continental competitions after a long hiatus. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

"East Bengal FC management requests the Red & Gold Brigade fans to support its interim Head Coach Bino George and the team to deliver better results," the club's statement added.

East Bengal spent a whopping Rs 5.8 crore during the transfer season to acquire the services of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali. Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal and Hector Yuste were the prized overseas stars that the club added to its arsenal.

