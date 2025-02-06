ISl 2024-25: FC Goa's Brison Fernandes named Emerging Player of the Month

Margao (Goa), Feb 6 FC Goa midfielder Brison Fernandes has been named the Indian Super League (ISL) Emerging Player of the Month for January 2025. The winger claimed the accolade after a stellar run of form last month, during which he helped the Gaurs secure three wins and two draws.

The 23-year-old featured in all five of FC Goa’s fixtures in January, scoring three goals and recording an assist as Manolo Marquez’s men remained unbeaten throughout the month.

He netted twice in FC Goa’s commanding 4-2 victory over Odisha FC, marking his second consecutive brace in the league and becoming the first Indian in ISL history to do so. He then assisted Mohammad Yasir’s goal in a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC before scoring the decider against East Bengal FC, sealing a league double over them.

Fernandes has shown significant improvement under Marquez this season. In addition to his goal contributions, he has been a crucial presence in the attack. In January, he registered nine shots on goal, four of which were on target, and recorded 27 touches inside the opposition box.

His performances earned him the top spot ahead of Kerala Blasters FC’s Korou Singh and Jamshedpur FC’s Mohammed Sanan, who finished second and third, respectively. Of the 15 voting experts, seven ranked Fernandes as their first choice, while two each placed him second and third.

Fernandes becomes the first FC Goa player to win this award this season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor