ISL 2024-25: Gritty Odisha FC hold fort to restrict Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw at home

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 Odisha FC held Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Sunday.

The hosts scored the early goal through Hugo Boumous from an indirect freekick. However, Manvir Singh canceled it with a brilliant header in the first half. The second period saw both teams create chances but they were unable to convert them consistently.

It was a rollicking start for the hosts, who earned an indirect freekick courtesy of Asish Rai’s back pass to Vishal Kaith in the penalty area, which the latter gathered with his hands. The referee quickly awarded Odisha FC an indirect freekick from only six yards out. Hugo Boumous stepped up and secured the lead for the hosts in the fourth minute to set things in motion.

The visitors threw bodies forward in search of an instant equaliser, and the Mariners came close in the ninth minute when Dimitrios Petratos decided to hit the target instead of treading a cross. It was a well-worked move, but Amrinder Singh was alert to the danger and thwarted it away.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant kept pushing for the decisive goal and against the run of play. Roy Krishna was through on goal following a beautiful ball from Saviour Gama. However, the move didn’t come to fruition as Kaith came off his lines in a jiffy and denied him from doubling the lead.

The visitors eventually reaped the rewards of their relentless attacks and set-pieces in the 36th minute when Manvir rose highest from a Petratos corner to slot home the much-awaited equaliser. It was an excellent near-post delivery and Manvir judged the height of the ball perfectly to deceive the Odisha FC backline including Amrinder in goal.

Jose Molina’s men started the second period with similar intensity as Jamie Maclaren almost pickpocketed the ball from the Odisha FC backline as they tried to play out from the back. However, a timely intervention from Thoiba Singh averted the danger.

Near the hour mark, Sergio Lobera’s men almost regained the lead when Puitea lost his marker in the middle of the pitch and made a darting run forward. He eventually pulled the trigger from long range, completely beating Vishal Kaith in goal but unfortunately, the ball skimmed the crossbar on the way out.

Odisha FC’s golden opportunity to take the lead came in the 73rd minute when Ahmed Jahouh came up with a brilliant delivery from a freekick and Amey Ranawade had a straight shot on target. But his effort was brilliantly kept out by Kaith. The Mariners failed to show the urgency in clearing their lines but eventually, the Juggernauts didn’t make them pay for their mistake.

In the 77th minute, Molina turned to Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad from the bench in search of a winner. In retaliation, Lobera also brought on Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado to shore things up on both ends.

Despite their relentless attack, the Mariners could not find the winner as Odisha FC held their lines brilliantly to record a draw.

