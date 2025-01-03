ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hoping to ride home momentum against Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur, Jan 3 Jamshedpur FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Saturday. Jamshedpur FC are looking to break a frustrating streak against Bengaluru FC, having failed to win in their last six ISL encounters against the Blues (D2 L4). The Men of Steel haven’t found the back of the net in four of the said matches.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC get into this match on the back of consistent performances, winning thrice and drawing once in their last five league games. This will be an opportunity for Jamshedpur FC to correct their form against Bengaluru FC, as a draw or a loss in this game will mark their longest winless run against a single opponent in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC have managed to score in each of their last nine home games, the longest such streak in their history. They will be aiming to build on this momentum after keeping a clean sheet in their last home game. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have been prolific, scoring at least two goals in their last six ISL games, with a win rate of 50% in this run (W3 D2 L1).

For Jamshedpur FC, the important aspects will be to maintain their defensive organisation and capitalise on their home advantage. Bengaluru FC, buoyed by their recent scoring form, will look to extend their unbeaten record against the Men of Steel, and further hold on to their grip in the top half of the table, currently being placed second with 27 points from 13 games. The Men of Steel are fifth in the table, having notched 21 points from 12 games, due to seven victories -– three of which have come in their previous five games.

In addition to nine consecutive games when they have scored at home, Jamshedpur FC will be keen to add another clean sheet after achieving one in their previous home outing. The last time they went back-to-back without conceding at the stadium in the league was a run of three games between February to October 2023.

Jamshedpur FC’s passes per defensive action (13.5) outside their own defensive third so far this season indicates lower pressing intensity, something they may look to address against Bengaluru FC’s attack. Defensive actions are tackles, interceptions, fouls conceded, challenges, and blocked passes.

Bengaluru FC’s ability to maximise on second-half opportunities has been exemplary, with 16 goals scored during this period. This record ensures that the Jamshedpur FC backline will be on their toes to spot and thwart off any attacking actions right until the fag end of the game. The Blues have lost just two of their last 17 ISL matches played on a Saturday (W11 D4). Notably, they have won all three Saturday games against Jamshedpur FC, including two consecutive 1-0 victories.

The two teams have played 14 matches, with Bengaluru FC winning six games. Four encounters have been triumphed over by Jamshedpur FC, and a similar number of clashes have ended in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil insisted on the importance of doing well in home encounters. “We follow the same preparations and processes for both home and away games. Though we have done well at home, we need to ensure that form sustains after tomorrow’s match,” Jamil said. Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza explained his objectives for the team’s upcoming match. “The plan is to continue our way of football. We want to lead the game in both attack and defence and we want to take all three points,” Zaragoza said.

