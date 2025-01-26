ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan rely on goal-scoring spree against Bengaluru FC

Kolkata, Jan 26 Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Monday.

Mohun Bagan are sitting atop in the table, having won each of their last seven home games, and will look to extend this run. They have secured 37 points from 17 matches with 11 victories and four draws to their name, having won thrice and drawn twice in their previous five clashes.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are struggling for form, winless in their last four outings (D1 L3). They are third in the standings, courtesy of 28 points from 17 encounters, with eight victories and four draws. The Blues are nine points behind the Mariners as of now and it is an enticing opportunity for them to cut the gap directly with a win.

Mohun Bagan have netted in each of their last 16 home matches. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last 12 games, their longest streak of this kind in the ISL. This comes after they kept five clean sheets in a row to kick off their campaign.

Still, the Blues have the chance to make history by completing their first league double over the Mariners, following their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The Mariners boast a strong aerial presence, scoring eight headed goals this term, the most in the league, while conceding just one. Bengaluru FC have also shown their aerial prowess, with Sunil Chhetri netting five headed goals, just one short of the competition record for a single season (Petar Sliskovic – 6 in 2022-23).

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the ISL. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won six matches, whereas Bengaluru FC have triumphed twice. Two games have produced draws.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina admitted that the race for the top spot is competitive.

“We are going to keep fighting. You know, we knew that it wasn't going to be easy to win the League Shield. It's never easy. And we still have some points of difference with the second team,” Molina said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza hoped that an exciting contest is on the cards.

“It’s a big match. It’s a contest of good players against good players. I hope we can present a good game for everyone,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor