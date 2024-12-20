ISL 2024-25: Momentum-fueled Jamshedpur, East Bengal set to clash in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 20 Jamshedpur FC will eye registering their first-ever league double over East Bengal FC when they face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday.

The Men of Steel secured a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture on October 5 and another clean sheet this weekend would mark the first time they achieve back-to-back shutouts against the Red & Gold Brigade in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC snapped their three-game losing streak and will come into this game on the back of consecutive victories in their last couple of encounters. They have, however, given away the second-most goals in the ISL 2024-25 (21), only behind the 10th-placed Kerala Blasters FC. A strong start and recent recovery mean that they find themselves within the playoffs spots (6th) right now, but the visitors will have to be at the top of their game since the tables can turn around immediately given the slim margins separating teams in the table.

East Bengal FC have conceded multiple goals in each of their last two home matches. If they repeat that trend, it will be their longest such streak in ISL history. The Red & Gold Brigade will have to be wary of the same, since Jamshedpur FC have found the back of the net five times in their previous two games.

East Bengal FC come into this match with momentum, having won three of their last four ISL games (L1), a sharp turnaround from their winless start to the season (D1 L6). Another win would mark their joint-highest tally of wins (4) after 12 games in a season, matching their record from 2023-24.

Jamshedpur FC have faced struggles on the road, failing to score in each of their last two away games. They have never gone three consecutive away games without scoring in ISL history, and the Red and Gold Brigade will aim to avoid this unwanted record.

Jamshedpur FC have permitted an average of 26.8 touches per game in their own box, the highest of any team this season. Additionally, they have conceded eight goals from outside the box, the most by any side this season, highlighting a vulnerability to long-range strikes.

In their nine matches so far, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC have won two and four times respectively. Three matches have resulted in a draw with an average of two goals being scored per game.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has asserted that he wants his team to approach matches with an offensive outlook.

“I consider myself an attacking coach. I always say that my idea of the game is creating more chances than the others. We want to take the risk to win games. So, if we are minimising risk, being scared, we are not understanding what we are doing,” Bruzon said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil insisted that his team is taking things one game at a time and emphasised on the importance of emerging victorious over East Bengal FC.

“We are focusing on our gameplay. We have to think positively. Our sole target right now is to get a positive result to win tomorrow. It’s a very important match for us,” Jamil said.

