ISL 2024-25: NEUFC's forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie wins third consecutive POTM honour

Guwahati, Dec 23 NorthEast United FC's forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been crowned the Indian Super League's (ISL) Player of the Month for November. This is the third consecutive Player of the Month award he has received since the start of the season, making him the first player to do so. The Moroccan has been a shining star for the Highlanders since his arrival this season, consistently delivering standout performances.

These standout performances resonated with fans and analysts alike, as reflected in the Player of the Month voting results. The award is decided through a selection process where fan votes and expert opinions contribute 50% to the final result.

Ajaraie earned an overwhelming 51.30% of the final votes, leaving other contenders far behind. Vishal Kaith (21.38%), Jesus Jimenez (12.78%), Manvir Singh (8.46%), Sandesh Jhingan (5.67%), and Diego Mauricio (0.42%) were the other contenders for the award.

Ajaraie played 357 minutes across the month. In November, he netted four goals and provided one assist, cementing his role as NorthEast United FC's talisman up front. The Moroccan forward maintained an attacking presence with 18 shots on goal, consistently testing opposition defences.

He was instrumental in NorthEastUnited FC’s win against Odisha FC, scoring a brace that helped them secure a 3-2 win at home. Despite the 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC that followed, he helped the team bag a point, scoring both goals. Ajaraie has scored a total of 11 goals, making him the leading goal scorer at the stage, and four assists since the start of the season, contributing to more than half of the Highlanders goals.

