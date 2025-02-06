ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC aim to push playoffs pursuit against Mumbai City FC in Shillong

Shillong, Feb 6 NorthEast United FC will host Mumbai City FC as the Indian Super League (ISL) makes its debut in Meghalaya with this match taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

The Islanders will be targeting a bounce back after a goalless draw in their previous game against East Bengal FC, whereas the Highlanders are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

In the reverse fixture, the Highlanders prevailed by a dominating 3-0 margin and will have their eyes set on securing their second league double against Mumbai City FC, having previously done so in 2020-21. It was incidentally the last time that NorthEast United FC had qualified for the playoffs as well, and they are arguably primed to do so this season around as well.

Currently, NorthEast United FC have 29 points on the back of seven victories and eight draws after 19 encounters, placed fourth in the points table, having drawn four times and won once in their last five games.

The Islanders are positioned sixth in the rankings, as they have 28 points to their name from 18 games due to seven wins and draws each. Their last five games have seen the team win and draw twice. Incidentally, Mumbai City FC’s seven stalemates this season are only surpassed by NorthEast United FC’s eight.

One of the key contributors to that is the fact that the Islanders are the fourth-least scoring team in the ISL this season, having netted 22 times in 14 games. Nikolaos Karelis’ nine strikes are followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has scored only thrice.

The Highlanders have fared admirably well on this front, netting 37 times – the second-most in the league. ISL 2024-25’s leading goal-scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie (18) has spearheaded their pursuit of glory upfront with aplomb, and he had even bagged a brace in the clash between these two teams in Mumbai earlier this season.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that the forthcoming fixture will not be an easy task for either of the two teams.

“It’s a very difficult game. Points are very important right now. It’s a direct contest between Mumbai and us (in the points table), and it won’t be easy for either of the two teams,” he said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky admitted that there are areas that his team needs to improve their gameplay on.

“There are a lot of areas that we should improve upon. NorthEast United FC are a very good team. So, we have to focus on ourselves and our processes,” he said.

The two sides have faced each other 21 times in the ISL, with Mumbai City FC winning 11 times and NorthEast United FC emerging victorious on six occasions. Four encounters have produced draws.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor