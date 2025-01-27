ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC aim for playoffs as Jamshedpur FC seek top-two spot

New Delhi, Jan 27 Punjab FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday with the former hoping to make it to the playoffs while the latter looking to move up the points table.

Jamshedpur FC are presently fourth in the points table, having accumulated 28 points from 16 matches on the back of nine victories and a solitary draw. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed ninth with 20 points from 15 matches with six wins and two draws. They are five points behind the sixth-placed NorthEast United FC (25) but have also played two fewer games than the Highlanders (17). It shows that they can jump straight back into contention for the playoffs if they arrest their current slump in form and get a streak of positive outcomes under their belt.

Right now, they are battling a challenging phase, since the side is winless in their last six matches (D2 L4). The team’s current run is partly similar to a 10-game winless streak from their debut ISL season last year. Defensively, Punjab FC have struggled as well, conceding in each of their last six games. Another failure to keep a shutout would mark their longest such stretch in the competition. Punjab FC are searching for their maiden victory against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL, having failed to win any of their three previous encounters (D1 L2). This match gives the Red Miners an opportunity to round off a league double over Punjab FC.

Jamshedpur FC go into the game in a robust attacking form, having scored multiple goals in each of their last two away games. They lost 3-2 against Hyderabad FC but had gotten a 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC earlier this month on the road. This replicates glimpses of their prolific sequence of four away games with multiple goals between January and February 2023.

For Jamshedpur FC, the target will be bridging the gap with the second-placed FC Goa, who have 32 points from 17 games as of now. They were targeting getting closer to the top-ranked Mohun Bagan Super Giant (37), but the 3-2 loss to Hyderabad FC stopped them in their tracks, something that they would want a quick recovery from to recharge their season.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed hope that a full-strength squad can help them see success again. “It’s a positive thing that after a long time, we have a full squad available. It will help us in the final month and a half of the season to regain our success,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil asked his team to play the game as a collective unit. “It’s an important game for both teams. We must take responsibility as a unit and play as one team,” he said.

The two teams have played three matches, with Jamshedpur FC winning twice and the other game resulting in a draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor