ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC look to be back on winning ways after narrow defeat

New Delhi, Oct 30 Punjab FC will look to get back to winning ways in the Indian Super League as they face Chennaiyin FC tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Shers aim to rebound after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their last fixture, having previously won their first three matches of the season.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw against FC Goa at home. Currently, Punjab is fourth in the table with nine points from four matches, while Chennaiyin sits sixth with eight points from five matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “We did not have a positive result in the last match, but we will not change our strategy tomorrow. We will stick to our plans and the players have trained hard and are following our process diligently. Having long breaks between matches does stem the flow, but we will have to adapt to the situation and play our game. Chennaiyin are a good team and we expect a tough fight tomorrow.”

Punjab FC have remained solid in defence in their four matches conceding just three goals with Ivan Novoselec leading the backline. The midfield trio of Nikhil Prabhu, Vinit Rai, and Filip Mrzljak have been consistent across the four matches. Nihal Sudeesh and Ezequiel Vidal have been excellent down the wings and will look to provide assists for forwards to score.

PFC forward Ezequiel Vidal during the pre-match press conference said, “The ISL is a very competitive league and I am enjoying my time here. I want to score and assist more goals and help the team to more victories in the season.”

Punjab FC registered their first-ever victory in the ISL against Chennaiyin last season, beating the Marina Machans 1-0 here in Delhi. In the home game before that, the Shers suffered their biggest loss in the ISL, falling 5-1 to Chennai.

Both Chennaiyin’s victories in the season have been 3-2 victories away from home to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. They lost to promoted side Mohammedan SC 1-0 while playing out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC.

Owen Coyle’s men have been well versed in front of goal with Connor Shields, Daniel Chima Chikwu, Lukas Brambilla, Farukh Choudhary and former Punjab FC forward Wilmar Jordan Gil finding the net with ease but they are also prone to defensive mistakes that have cost them crucial points this season.

