ISL 2024-25: Sadiku’s injury time goal gives Goa first point of the season against Mohammedan

Kolkata, Sep 21 FC Goa held Mohammedan Sporting Club to a 1-1 draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday as the hosts registered their first point in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, adding to the late injury goals becoming a trend in the opening two game weeks of the season.

Mohammedan Sporting dictated the majority of the game. They broke the deadlock in the 66th minute courtesy of Alexis Gomez’s spot-kick. But Armando Sadiku’s header in stoppage time meant that the points were shared on the night. The match saw Mohammedan Sporting dominate the proceedings with 31 touches in the opposition's box compared to FC Goa's 10. The hosts also created 17 chances on the night with Carlos Franca and Gomez creating three each.

The hosts controlled the proceedings once again just like they did in the preceding match against NorthEast United FC. They created multiple opportunities in the first period with the likes of Franca and Gomez constantly troubling the FC Goa backline.

It was Franca who got the first opening of the match in the 12th minute when the Brazilian failed to hit the target from close range. A few minutes later, Franca again played a one-two pass in the penalty to release Lalremsanga in space. Just when the youngster was about to take the shot, Nim Dorjee came up with a vital interception.

The Brazilian Franca was a livewire on the field with plenty of runs from different channels. Despite the misses and the frustration that comes with it, the 29-year-old forward kept pushing forward. He moved to the right and had the best opportunity of the first period when he lost his marker with a deft touch and then rifled a thumping effort into the crossbar.

The second half started just like the first one with Mohammedan Sporting taking the early initiative. Franca got the better of Odei Onaindia as he started a counterattack. The move ended with Franca testing Laxmikant Kattimani from long-range and the custodian once again stood up to the task.

The hosts were finally rewarded for their relentless attacks when they earned a penalty in the 62nd minute after Onaindia brought down Franca in the penalty box. The subsequent spot-kick was calmly converted by Alexis Gomez as the Black and Whites registered their first goal in ISL.

The visitors restored parity when Armando Sadiku headed the ball home following a brilliant cross from Aakash Sangwan in stoppage time to salvage a point from the match.

Mohammedan Sporting will next travel to Chennai to face Chennaiyin FC on September 26 while FC Goa will lock horns against East Bengal FC in Kolkata on September 27.

