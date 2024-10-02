ISL 2024-25: Sergio Lobera eyes 10th win as Odisha FC face Kerala Blasters

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 Odisha FC will play host to Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday with head coach Sergio Lobera hoping for his 10th win against the team from Kochi.

Both these teams have won once each in their three matches so far. While the Juggernauts bagged their first victory of the season, winning 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC last Saturday, Kerala Blasters FC drew 1-1 with NorthEast United FC in Guwahati and will hope to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Odisha FC tactician Sergio Lobera has won nine out of his 11 fixtures against Kerala Blasters FC, projecting an 82% success rate. This is his highest win percentage against any team he has squared off against at least five times in the ISL.

In this calendar year, Kerala Blasters have won only once in their eight games on the road in the competition. They have conceded goals in all of these matches, which is surely a factor that head coach Mikael Stahre would want to correct in the coming clash.

In addition to the team, the Odisha FC faithful are glad the team has snapped its two-game losing streak too. Lobera thanked them for helping the team brave through difficult moments.

“I am very happy because finally, we got three very important points. And also the atmosphere on the ground, in the stadium is amazing. Every time more supporters come here, they are pushing us in difficult moments. I am happy for these people,” he said.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre is confident that his team is on the right track after their opening three games of the season. He says that the team will only go from strength to strength in the next few matches.

“I'm not happy, but I'm not extremely unhappy either. We can do much better. We are still solid and taking points. It's just the beginning, and I feel we will become better eventually. I think we are on the right track,” Stahre said.

Both these teams have played each other 23 times in the ISL, with Kerala Blasters winning nine games, and Odisha FC emerging victorious in seven encounters. Seven fixtures have resulted in a stalemate.

