ISL 2024: East Bengal FC announce Oscar Bruzon’s appointment as head coach

Kolkata, October 8 Kolkata giants East Bengal FC have secured the services of Oscar Bruzon as their new Head Coach till the end of the current season after parting ways with Carles Cudrat following the side’s winless start to the season which has seen the side sit at last place in the league table. The Spanish coach led Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings to numerous domestic titles, besides also working with India’s Sporting Clube de Goa, Mumbai City FC and Mumbai FC in the past.

“I am determined to make the most of this opportunity, being fully aware of the goals set by the Emami East Bengal management. It’s a privilege and massive responsibility to manage a historical institution like East Bengal,” said Bruzon to East Bengal’s media team.

Bruzon has been the most successful coach in the Bangladesh Premier League history, having led Bashundhara Kings to an astounding 94 wins in 114 matches, with a 2.59 points per match ratio. During this period (2018 – 2024), he lost only 7 matches while drawing 13.

Under Bruzon’s reign, Bashundhara Kings won five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League, three Independence Cup and three Federation Cup titles. Besides, in the Bangladesh Premier League, Bashundhara Kings scored 277 goals while conceding only 80 in 114 matches under Bruzon’s tutelage. Bruzon was also appointed as Bangladesh’s interim Head Coach in 2021.

Bruzon also boasts of an impressive record in AFC continental competitions, having won 11 out of his 19 AFC Cup games and accumulated 36 points whilst managing Maldives’ New Radiant FC and Bashundhara Kings. He defeated two ISL clubs in last season’s AFC Cup, whilst narrowly missing out on the knockout stages of the tournament.

Having represented Gran Pena, Celta B, Universidad LP and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder, Bruzon started his managerial career with the youth teams of Areosa and Celta de Vigo. He took charge of Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, leading them to the 2013-14 Goa Professional League title. He also served as Mumbai City FC’s Assistant Coach in the 2015- 16 ISL and Mumbai FC’s Head Coach in the 2017 I-League.

Bruzon also had a successful spell at Maldives’ New Radiant SC, guiding them to the Dhivehi Premier League, the Maldives FA Cup, the President’s Cup and the Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first season.

Bruzon also highlighted his AFC ambitions for East Bengal, saying, “I am confident that we are on the verge of traversing a successful journey not only in the ISL but also in the AFC Challenge League. As we are currently in the middle of our Indian domestic season, we are already working to implement the most suitable training processes and tactical formations to help our players reach their peak form and instil a winning mentality to win as many games as possible.”

The 47-year-old also appreciated the Red & Gold fans for their unwavering support, saying, “I want to give a big shoutout to the East Bengal fans – the most passionate fan base in India. It’s absolutely amazing to be a part of this family. Together, we will lift the spirit of the team and deliver positive results in return for your unconditional love.”

