ISL: Fluent Odisha face depleted Mohammedan in search of top four spot

Kolkata, Dec 26 Odisha FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. This is the first ISL meeting between the two sides, with Odisha FC looking to extend their strong form while Mohammedan SC seek their second win in the league.

Odisha FC have won their last two away games and are aiming for an outright record with a third consecutive away victory. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC are enduring a challenging debut season, having lost their last five matches.

Odisha FC have garnered 11 points from their last five games and are fifth in the table with 19 points from 12 matches. They have secured 11 victories in the 25 ISL matches they have played in 2024, already exceeding their previous-best tally of most wins in a calendar year, i.e. 10 in 2023. Notching three points against Mohammedan SC will take Odisha FC’s win rate in 2024 to 46.2%, beating the 45.3% they had managed last year.

Mohammedan SC have been unable to find the back of the net in their last three matches and have only managed five goals all season. In contrast, the Odisha FC defence has conceded 17 goals thus far.

Franca has registered 53 touches in the opposition box, but he remains goalless, highlighting Mohammedan SC’s inefficiency in converting chances, something they would need to fix if they are to resurrect their run this term.

Odisha FC have scored 25 goals this season, significantly surpassing their expected goals (xG) tally of 14.04. Their +10.96 xG differential is the best in the league, and this will mean that the Mohammedan SC backline will have to be alert in thwarting their endeavours.

Sergio Lobera has won each of his last seven games when facing an opponent for the first time in the ISL, with his teams showing incredible defensive stability by keeping a clean sheet in six consecutive previous such encounters.

This will be the first-ever ISL clash between Odisha FC and Mohammedan SC. The Juggernauts have historically won only three of their 12 first encounters with new opponents in the ISL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor