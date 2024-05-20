ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos announces Kerala Blasters departure

New Delhi, May 20 The winner of the 2023/24 Indian Super League (ISL) golden boot Dimitrios Diamantakos has announced his intentions of leaving Kerala Blasters after having spent two years with the club.

Diamantakos finished the season tied with Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna with both players having 13 goals each in their campaign but the trophy was given to Dimitrios due to the Greek forward having played less games than Krishna.

"Unfortunately these 2 amazing, full of exciting adventures and experiences, years in Kerala have come to an end… I do not have words to express myself for the moments we have cherished together as a team. You made me feel more welcomed than ever and I couldn’t be more grateful about that.

"The continuous support and love that I have received since day one from our fans has been incredible. Thank you @kbfc_manjappada, I will always remember you and I wish you the best of luck!!,” read the farewell message posted on his Instagram account.

The Greek striker joined the Kerala Blasters side in 2022 for a transfer fee of Rs 2 crore from Croatian side, HNK Hajduk Split. In the 17 games played for Kerala this season, he found the back of the net on 13 different occasions and also registered three assists to his name.

The team finished 5th in points table and will be rueing the departure of their most prolific scorer.

Although there have been no comments by Diamantakos or the club regarding the same, it is rumored that he might be staying in the league with Mumbai City and East Bengal looking to secure the services of the 31-year old.

