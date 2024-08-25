ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to take on Mumbai City FC in season opener on Sept 13

Mumbai, Aug 25 Defending league winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and last season's Cup winners Mumbai City FC will face off in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on September 13 in a repeat of previous season’s final.

The ISL released the schedule for the first 84 matches of the season on Sunday, covering fixtures up until the end of the year.

The opening weekend will also see Chennaiyin FC travel to Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal FC in the first double-header of the season on Saturday, September 14, with the matches kicking off at 5 pm IST and 7:30 pm IST respectively, while Kerala Blasters FC will host Punjab FC on Sunday, September 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Hyderabad FC will play their first game, an away fixture at Bengaluru FC on September 19. However, the match fixtures of Hyderabad FC are contingent on them clearing the AIFF Club Licensing.

This season of the Indian Super League will have 13 teams, with the addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned promotion to the ISL after finishing at the summit of the I-League. The newest entrants will kickstart their campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan – their home turf in Kolkata on September 16.

With Mohammedan Sporting Club in, the Indian Super League will see the three most storied football clubs from Kolkata including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, vying for the silverware. The presence of the Kolkata giants adds to the excitement of the football fans and elevates the competition with fans now treated to six high-intensity Kolkata derbies throughout the season. The first 2 Kolkata derbies of the season are scheduled in October – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan FC on October 5 and then East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on October 19.

