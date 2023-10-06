ISL: Punjab aim to get first win of tournament against NorthEast United FC

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Punjab FC will host their first home game of the season as they welcome a high-flying NorthEast United FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, October 6. Punjab FC have tasted defeat in both of their opening games so far, whereas the Highlanders bounced back from a loss against Mumbai City FC to triumph 3-0 over Chennaiyin FC in the second Matchweek.

*What's at stake?

Punjab FC

This is a fantastic opportunity for the Indian Super League (ISL) debutants to carve an impact on their home turf with impressive performances in their first fixture there. A victory in this match could help them head into the international break high on confidence. It will enable them to strike a chord with their fans with a promise to entertain them with a brand of football that they can symbolise with the club.

NorthEast United FC

Juan Pedro Benali has already inspired a slight turnaround for the Highlanders. He helped them get to the semi-finals of the Durand Cup but it was their thumping win against the Marina Machans at home that would help them draw significant belief from. It was a performance put together by their several emerging superstars and the side will be inspired to bag some positive results away from home now.

*Key Players

Nikhil Prabhu (Punjab FC)

The 22-year-old defender has a major responsibility on his shoulders to lead the backline in the team's first foray into the ISL. He has recorded nine clearances, three blocks, and one tackle, along with an 82 per cent passing accuracy in two appearances so far. However, the centre-back will have to pull up his socks to prevent a dynamic NorthEast frontline from taking multiple shots at goal.

*Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

Parthib Gogoi has already netted twice in two games and he is showing all signs of delivering a season to remember for NorthEast United FC. Head coach Benali has urged fans to exercise caution and let the player develop gradually. However, Gogoi appears to be the most impressive element in the Highlanders' attacking unit right now.

*Head-to-Head

This will be the first match between the two teams in the ISL.

Team Talk

"Our feelings are very positive. We are very excited to come to our home stadium that will host us for this first season of the ISL. We are very excited - the players and me also. We hope we have a lot of good moments here and that we give a lot of happiness to our fans, to the people of Punjab and to our families. We fought a lot in one year in the I-League to live in this moment. Even though we have started with two not-so-good results, we will try to take advantage of our home here and succeed to get our first victory," Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis expressed his thoughts ahead of the team's first home game of the campaign as quoted by an ISL press release.

"There was a lot to take from our first match, though we lost the game. We really worked on our weaknesses, where we were suffering. In the second match, we were much better and got a positive result. If you see, our head coach always says that it is important we respect our opponents. It is the first season for Punjab FC, with new players and a new team. It is a good team and a very balanced team. Though they did not win the first two games, the way they played football is very attacking. They are a very strong side," NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa reflected on the team's form so far and their opponents for the next game.

