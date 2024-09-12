ISL: Rivalry resumes between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC

Kolkata, Sep 12 The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to ignite once again as the 2024-25 season kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. The iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will be the stage for this eagerly anticipated showdown, with the teams vying not just for early-season bragging rights but potentially laying down a marker for the campaign ahead.

In recent years, this fixture has become synonymous with the peak of Indian footballing rivalry. The last four seasons have seen Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC exchange blows for the top honors, with each side claiming their share of silverware.

Mumbai City FC dominated the 2020-21 season, securing both the League Shield and the Cup, leaving Mohun Bagan SG in their wake. The 2022-23 season saw Mumbai City FC clinch the Shield once more, only for the Mariners to upstage them in the ISL Playoffs. Last season continued the trend of competitive duels, with both sides capturing a trophy each.

The 2024-25 season opener promises another chapter in this thrilling rivalry. Mumbai City FC have historically held the upper hand, winning seven out of the ten encounters between the two teams.

However, Mohun Bagan SG's recent triumph in the Shield decider, coupled with their victory in the 2023 Durand Cup, suggests they are more than capable of challenging Mumbai City FC’s dominance.

Mumbai City’s Bipin Singh has been a persistent thorn in Mohun Bagan SG's side. His impactful performances in previous finals and league encounters have made him a player to watch. With four goals and two assists against the Kolkata giants, Singh's presence will be keenly felt by the Mariners.

On the flip side, Mohun Bagan SG's Jason Cummings has a remarkable record against Mumbai City FC, scoring in all three of his ISL appearances against them last season. His knack for finding the back of the net will be crucial as the Mariners look to assert their strength early in the season. Dimitri Petratos, who played a pivotal role in last season's Shield decider with two assists, will also be one to watch.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue to this fixture are two former Mumbai City FC stars now donning the Mohun Bagan SG jersey – Apuia and Greg Stewart. Their successful stints with the Islanders have left a void that the new-look Mumbai City FC will need to address. The clash against their old team will be a significant test for them and a chance to showcase their worth in the Mariners’ setup.

The match will also feature a host of India’s best footballing talent. Mumbai City FC boasts players like Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh, Mehtab Singh, Brandon Fernandes, and recently Phurba Lachenpa, while Mohun Bagan SG’s lineup includes Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose, Apuia, and Vishal Kaith. The presence of these national team regulars will ensure a high-quality spectacle for Indian football fans.

While this fixture won’t be for a trophy, the stakes are high. Points secured in this encounter could have significant implications for the League Shield race, given the strength of both teams. A win for either side could set the tone for their season and provide a crucial psychological advantage in what promises to be a fiercely contested campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor