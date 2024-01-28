ISRL 2024: Jordi Tixier wins 450-cc as BigRock Motorsport dominate Round 1 of inaugural season

Pune, Jan 28 Jordi Tixier from France of BB Racing, riding the Honda, secured first place in the 450-cc international race as the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) made its debut in India and witnessed an overwhelming response for the inaugural race here on Sunday.

BigRock Motorsport lead stood first as a team at the event. Australian racer Reid Taylor of BigRock Motorsport, riding a Kawasaki, led the 250-cc international race taking the team ahead. Thanarat Penjan from Thailand of BigRock Motorsport riding the Kawasaki won the 250-cc India Asia Mix providing additional support to the team.

BigRock Motorsport surprised the Pune crowd by taking the podium in all categories at the first CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a pioneering franchise-based Supercross competition, held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The first race of Season 1 held at Pune displayed an impressive line-up of international champions and emerging Indian stars across four categories -- 450-cc international riders, 250-cc international riders, 250-cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely competitive 85-cc junior class.

With top riders from around the world converging in India, the series will serve as the ultimate proving ground for global Supercross supremacy. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels.

Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, expressed his enthusiasm after the first race of Season 1, by stating, "We are overwhelmed by the response we received from the Pune crowd and the enthusiasm was unbeatable. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will establish India as the focal point for Supercross for the world. The riders displayed their unmatchable skills and commitment to the sport.

"We appreciate the strong participation and grit to win the race by all individuals. We congratulate the winners and the teams for their amazing participation. At CEAT ISRL, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for fans in Ahmedabad," he said.

Commencing with a spectacular debut in Pune, where 10,000 spectators flocked to the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, the action will shift to Ahmedabad on February 11 at the EKA Arena, Transstadia.

The league’s final event will take place in New Delhi. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will conclude its thrilling season with the last race scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on February 25.

