ISRL announces US-based Tricolor Motorsports as new franchise

Mumbai, Aug 25 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced the entry of Tricolor Motorsports as the newest franchise team for Season 2. The new franchise team Tricolor Motorsports will make its debut in Season 2, kicking off with its first race on October 25-26, followed by December 6-7 and 20-21.

Backed by a leading US–based business conglomerate and led by industry veteran Pradeep Lala, Tricolor Motorsports marks a new chapter in ISRL’s global expansion.

Lala, former Managing Director & CEO of Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd (part of the Embassy Group, Bangalore), is also the Founder of Horizon Group, established in 2000, which has delivered high-quality solutions across real estate, engineering services and project management. As Team Co-owner & CEO, he will spearhead Tricolor Motorsports’ growth, with a long-term commitment to building a full-scale motorsports division in India.

"The entry of US-based companies into ISRL underscores growing global confidence in India’s motorsports potential. This collaboration brings international expertise, innovation, and investment that will accelerate the sport’s growth in the country. With India’s large youth base and rising fan interest, such partnerships are set to shape a world-class ecosystem for motorsports and entertainment," the organisers said in a statement.

Pradeep Lala, Co-owner & CEO, Tricolor Motorsports, said, “India’s sports and entertainment market is evolving at a tremendous pace, and the Indian Supercross Racing League is poised to become one of the most scalable and high-impact platforms in this space. With its unique blend of motorsports, entertainment, and brand engagement, ISRL is a new-age league for a new-age audience. Through Tricolor Motorsports, we aim to build a comprehensive motorsports division that will elevate talent, technology, and excitement across the country.”

Veer Patel, Managing Director – Indian Supercross Racing League, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Tricolor Motorsports and Mr. Pradeep Lala to the ISRL family. Their entry marks a major milestone as we continue expanding the league’s global reach and business potential. With Tricolor’s leadership and vision, we look forward to elevating Indian motorsports to a new level and unlocking more international partnerships in the years ahead.”

The Indian Supercross Racing League has already captured national attention with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on board as the official brand ambassador and as an investor in the league. His involvement has propelled the league into the mainstream, giving it a unique blend of entertainment, lifestyle and commercial appeal that sets it apart from traditional sports formats.

