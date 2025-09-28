ISSF Junior World Cup: Anushka Thokur strikes again with 3P gold, Adriyan Karmakar adds silver

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Junior Asian champion Anushka Thokur continued her stellar run at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in New Delhi, winning her second gold medal of the competition, adding the 50m Rifle 3 Positions junior women's gold to the one she won in rifle prone on day one.

Shooting here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on day four, Anushka was a class apart in the women's 3P final, while in the junior men's 3P, India's Adriyan Karmakar won silver; the title went to Individual Neutral Athlete Dmitrii Pimenov. It was a powerful day for AIN shooters, who walked away with four medals across the two finals, according to the NRAI press release.

Anushka shot 461.0 in the final, including a perfect 10.9 on her 35th shot in the standing position, to secure gold. The Indian had earlier qualified with 585-31x, and in the final, she finished 6.1 points clear of Individual Neutral Athlete Anastasiia Sorokina, who settled for silver with 454.9 (580-23x in qualification).

Sorokina's teammate Mariia Kruglova took bronze with 444.0, edging out Anastasiia Gorokhova (AIN), who finished fourth on 434.3. Among other finalists, India's Mahit Sandhu placed fifth with 422.7, followed by Croatia's Anamarija Turk (408.9). India's Prachi Gaikwad finished seventh with 399.3, while Slovakia's Kamila Novotna was eighth with 399.2.

The men's junior 50m Rifle 3 Positions final saw Individual Neutral Athlete Dmitrii Pimenov, silver medallist at the ISSF World Cup Ningbo, clinch gold with 461.0. India's Adriyan Karmakar, who had topped qualification with 587-34x, fought hard but settled for silver with 455.9. Another Individual Neutral Athlete, Kamil Nuriakhmetov, claimed bronze with 441.0.

Croatia's Darko Tomasevic was fourth with 430.3, followed by India's Vedant Nitin Waghmare (420.9). Iaroslav Klimin (AIN) finished sixth with 408.0, while India's Sami Ullah Khan (393.0) and Slovakia's Lukas Horinek (386.6) completed the line-up.

India continues to lead the medals table with four gold, six silver, and three bronze medals. Individual Neutral Athletes are in second place with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

