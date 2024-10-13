ISSF president hails India’s role in growth of sport shooting

New Delhi, Oct 13 The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) president Luciano Rossi has hailed India’s increasing contribution to the development and growing popularity of shooting around the world. Rossi was addressing members of the media during a press conference, ahead of the ISSF World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in New Delhi, competitions for which begin here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from October 15.

Present alongside was Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

“I would like to congratulate India for their stellar performance at the recently concluded Junior World Championship in Peru. I would also like to inform that we at ISSF will support India’s application to host the Junior World Cup in 2025 and other future international events as and when we are approached by NRAI. India continues to be a significant force in the world of shooting not only with its talented athletes but also through its commitment to expanding the sport's infrastructure and reach," said the ISSF president.

"Hosting big ticket events like the World Cup Final is testament to the efforts put in by everyone involved in the sport. The country’s achievements at the Olympics and other international events have inspired upcoming shooters and its investment in developing grassroots programs and world-class facilities is setting an example for others to follow. It is not a surprise that India is a regular stop today in the international ISSF calendar."

Also sharing his thoughts was Singh Deo, who said, “India’s growing stature in shooting, has been a result of a focused and collaborative effort by all stakeholders who are creating a strong ecosystem, from grassroots programs to elite training facilities. Hosting events like the ISSF World Cup Final demonstrates India’s ability to elevate shooting sport globally. We are committed to bringing world events on a regular basis, not only to help boost the confidence of the Indian team, but also help upcoming generations be inspired by watching their favourite stars in live action in front of them.”

There are four finals lined up on each of the three competition days in this traditional ISSF season-ending showdown between the best in the world. Due to host country norms, a minimum of two Indian shooters will be in action in each of the 12 individual Olympic events on the roster.

“Shooting sport has been witnessing a huge rise in popularity and passion amongst the youth, women and specially-abled athletes in the country which can be gauged by the laurels which have been achieved at the Olympics, Paralympics and continental championships. We wish all the participants the very best and immensely thank the ISSF and the government of India for all their support in hosting and organising the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi”, said K Sultan Singh, secretary general of NRAI.

Action begins on Tuesday with the 10m Air Rifle Women being the first final on the schedule, followed by the corresponding men’s final. The 10m Air Pistol Men and Women finals are also lined up on day one. All the finals will be preceded by qualification rounds.

The World Cup will see 131 of the world’s top shooters from 37 nations including multiple reigning Olympic champions participate in the season-ending competition which will determine the year’s best shooter of the year, in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

A squad of 23 Indian top guns will also be among them, taking on the world’s shooting elite at home.

The world’s top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout 2024, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions and reigning world champions have achieved direct qualification in each of the 12 events for the New Delhi shooting extravaganza.

“We're excited to be in India for the ISSF World Cup Final, one of the most dedicated shooting sport nations in the world," said Luciano Rossi. “After a successful season for our athletes and a wonderful Olympic Games in Paris, this is the perfect opportunity for all to finish the season on a high, he added.

The ISSF president also underscored India's remarkable rise as a powerhouse in sport shooting, both in terms of athlete success and the country’s contributions to promoting the sport.

Three events, the men’s 10m Air Pistol, the men’s Trap and the women’s 25m Pistol will in fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros. All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha will also be there to defend their titles.

The ISSF Shooting World Cup Final will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and will also be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of ISSF.

