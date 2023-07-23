ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

New Delhi, July 23 The Indian Men’s Trap Team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday.

The trio shot a combined 346 as Shotgun powerhouse Italy took gold with a total of 356, bagging India’s 15th medal in the championship so far.

Earlier none of the Indian Men’s Trap shooters were able to make the finals, however, Ashima Ahlawat in the Women’s Trap, did make the top six, only to finish on that same number in the finals as well.

Ashima shot 109 in qualification and then came through taking one of the three final spots in a six-way shoot-off. Teammate Preeti Rajak was the first to be eliminated in that shoot-off.

The trio of Preeti, Bhavya and Aadya Tripathi also missed the team bronze, totalling 312 in the Team competition, as China finished ahead with 314. USA and Italy took gold and silver respectively.

In the medals standings, India has 14 medals (four gold, five silver and five bronze) to be placed second behind China, who have 26 medals with 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze.

--IANS

