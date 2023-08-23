ISSF World Championships 2023: Amanpreet Singh secures gold medal in 25m standard pistol

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 23 : Indian shooter Amanpreet Singh clinched a gold medal at the 25 m standard pistol shooting event during the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship at Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The Indian shooter emerged at the top of the field of 50 shooters, scoring 577 points from 60 shots. South Korea's Gunhyeok Lee had to settle for silver with 574 points (17 X’s) while France's Kevin Chapon secured a bronze with 574 points (11 X’s), as per Olympics.com.

India's Harsh Gupta narrowly missed out on a medal and finished fourth with 573 points while Akshay Jain finished 41st with 545 points. The Indian trio concluded the team event in fourth position with a combined total of 1,695 points.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for the Olympics in Paris in 2024. However, non-Olympic disciplines are also being played in the championships. The 25-meter standard pistol event is not an Olympic shooting event.

Indian shooters who competed in the 25-meter standard pistol event for women were unable to win any individual medals, but their team's overall score of 1601 earned them a bronze.

With a total of 1690, the People's Republic of China won the gold medal, and Azerbaijan earned silver with a score of 1629.

Tiyana finished 11th out of 14 women in the individual women's 25m standard pistol shooting competition, earning her the best Indian finish with 538 points. Yashita Shokeen placed 12th with a score of 536, and Kritika Sharma received a wooden spoon with a score of 527.

India already has nine medals total at the ISSF World Championship 2023, including five gold and four bronze.

The finals of Olympic shooting events at the ISSF World Championships will conclude by August 24, the competition for non-Olympic events will conclude on August 31.

