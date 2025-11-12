ISSF World Championships: Ashi, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Cairo [Egypt], November 12 : Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil missed out on a place in the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) after finishing 15th and 17th in qualification at the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad became the world champion at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt. Switzerland's 17-year-old Emely Jaeggi won the silver, and Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain won the bronze.

India maintained its second position behind China in the medal tally, with three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. Meanwhile, China secured eight golds and a total of 15 medals to remain at the top of the medal table.

Ashi was the best Indian shooter in qualification with a final score of 588-26x, just one point less than the eighth-placed qualifier in Misaki Nobata of Japan. Anjum shot 587-23x to finish in 17th place. The third Indian in fray, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra, finished in 48th place with a score of 580-28x.

Duestad, who has been in brilliant form this season, secured her second individual world championship gold medal with a score of 465.8 in the finals. Emely Jaeggi finished with a score of 465.3, equalling the junior world record to secure silver, while her sister Vivien Joy Jaeggi finished just outside the medal positions in fourth. McIntosh, who is returning to international competition after a year, shot 454.6 to win the bronze.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action on Thursday as the precision stage of the 25m Sports Pistol will get underway.

In the ongoing event, India has fielded a 40-strong squad to participate in 17 events, including all 10 Olympic events on the roster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor