ISSF World C'ship Rifle/Pistol: Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in air rifle finals

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Arjun Babuta finished seventh in the finals of the men's 10m Air Rifle event on the opening day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo. Arjun, who qualified for the finals with a score of 632.5, shot 145.0 in the finals to finish seventh on Saturday.

Germany's Maximilian Dallinger clinched the gold medal, while defending World Champion Victor Lindgren of Sweden secured silver in a tightly contested final. Olympic champion Sheng Lihao of China took the bronze, as per a NRAI press release.

Arjun began with a 51.9 (10.6, 9.8, 10.6, 10.5, 10.4) in the first series and followed it up with 52.3 (10.6, 10.1, 10.7, 10.2, 10.7) in the second. A low shot of 9.7 in the 11th round dropped his position in the standings, and he eventually became the second shooter to be eliminated.

In the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Anish Bhanwala shot an impressive 291-11x to be placed seventh after Stage 1 of the qualification round. Sameer Gulia and Adarsh Singh finished with scores of 286-3x and 285-8x, respectively. Stage 2 of the qualification will be held tomorrow, followed by the finals, where the top six shooters will qualify.

