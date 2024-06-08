ISSF World Cup 2024 Munich: Sift Kaur Samra clinches bronze; India finish with two medals

Munich [Germany], June 8 : India finished with two medals at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Munich, Germany after shooter Sift Kaur Samra won the bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting event on Friday.

Sift Kaur Samra, who won the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score of 469.6, shot 452.9 in the final in Munich to take the third spot on the podium.

Great Britain's Seonaid Mcintosh won the gold medal with a score of 466.7 while Jiayu Han of the People's Republic of China settled for silver with 462.6.

Sift Kaur Samra was seventh with a score of 152.5 after the kneeling round but overcame the poor start in the following rounds. She improved her rank to fifth after scoring 309.8 in the prone round and a strong performance in the standing section helped her climb up the leaderboard and take third place.

The 22-year-old Indian shooter had qualified for the final after finishing fifth in the women's 50m rifle positions 3 qualification round with a score of 593.

Sift Kaur Samra's bronze was India's second medal at the ISSF World Cup. Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol on Thursday.

With one gold and a bronze, India finished third on the medals table along with France. China, with 11 medals (four golds, four silvers and three bronze), led the standings followed by Norway, who claimed one gold, one silver and a bronze.

Aishwary Pratap Singh, India's most successful shooter at the Asian Games last year, finished eighth in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final with a score of 408.9.

The 23-year-old shooter was fourth after scoring 155.1 in the kneeling round but failed to sustain the momentum and fell in the standings in the prone round.

Aishwary could not improve his performance in the standing section and was knocked out after the first round of elimination in the standing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor