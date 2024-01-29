ISSF World Cup 2024: Simranpreet Kaur Brar finishes fifth in her first attempt

New Delhi, Jan 29 India’s World Cup debutants continued to impress as Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished a creditable fifth in the women’s 25m pistol, at the ongoing combined International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

The teenager, competing at this level for the first time in individual events, had earlier in the day, topped qualification with a score of 586, ahead of the likes of Germany’s reigning world champion Doreen Vennekamp and former Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece, among others.

Two other Indians in the fray could not make the top eight as Rhythm Sangwan shot 582 to finish ninth and Manu Bhaker ended 14th with a score of 580. Doreen and Anna won gold and silver respectively with scores of 39 and 37 in the final, while Hungary’s Veronika Major was third.

India continues to lead the medal tally in the season-opening world cup with two golds and three silver medals.

Other results for Indian shooters:

Men’s Skeet- Qualification Day 1

Munek Battula- 74 (8th spot)

Abhay Singh Sekhon- 72 (19th spot)

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- 67 (44th spot)

Women’s Skeet - Qualification Day 1

Raiza Dhillon- 68 (17th spot)

Areeba Khan- 67 (19th spot)

Ganemat Sekhon- 67 (20th spot)

