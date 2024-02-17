ISSF World Cup: Air Rifle Mixed Team pair of Mehuli and Divyansh miss bronze medal

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Indian 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team of Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar pair went down 9-17 to Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the bronze medal match, to finish fourth in the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M in Granada, Spain, on Saturday.

India continues to lead the standings with four gold and 10 medals to their name.

Mehuli and Divyansh had earlier in the day shot a combined 630.7 in the second qualification relay to clinch fourth and a shot at bronze. Germany’s Maximilan Dallinger and Anna Janssen won gold in the event.

Meanwhile, Nancy and Asihwary Tomar finished 16th in the same event with a tally of 627.6. In the mixed team air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik shot 573 to finish in eighth position while Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh shot 568 to end in 19th place.

On Sunday, the final day of competitions has two finals lined up namely the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor