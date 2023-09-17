ISSF World Cup Brazil: India's Elavenil Valarivan secures gold in women's 10 m air rifle event

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], September 17 : Indian Olympian and shooter Elavenil Valarivan secured a gold medal in the women's 10 m air rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night.

She secured a gold by firing 252.2 points in the final of the event. This is India's first medal in the tournament.

In the second place was France's Oceanne Muller. She scored 251.9 points, falling just short of the Indian. The third position was grabbed by China's Jiale Zhang, scoring 229 points.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media shared the news of Elavenil's win on their X (Formerly Twitter) handle.

The Rio event will be the last ISSF World Cup for rifles and pistol shooters in 2023 before the finals in Doha, Qatar, from November 18 to 27.

The Indian shooters chosen for the Asian Games 2023, which begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, have chosen to skip the Rio World Cup.

India finished with four medals - one gold, two silvers, and one bronze - at the May ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the ISSF World Cups staged so far in 2023, Indian shooters have won a total of 23 medals - seven gold, four silver, and 12 bronze. The Indians are presently fourth in the medal standings.

ISSF World Cup 2023 Rio de Janeiro: Indian shooting squad

-Men

10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh

50m rifle 3 positions: Goldi Gurjar, Chain Singh

10m air pistol: Sagar Dangi, Shravan Kumar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve

25m rapid fire pistol: Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh

-Women

10m air rifle: Narmada Nithin Raju, Elavenil Valarivan

50m rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Nischal, Ayushi Podder

25m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav.

