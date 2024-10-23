It comes back to burn you, says India coach Fulton chances missed by his players against Germany

New Delhi, Oct 23 In a game in which India had generated seven penalty corners and one penalty stroke, the side’s inefficient finishing saw them lose 0-2 to Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Head coach Craig Fulton believes the side did play well but the missed chances ‘came back to burn’ the home side.

“We were not fluid up front. We created enough chances, so that was good, we created enough penalty corners, but if you do not take your chances then it comes back and burns you and it was not to be upfront on Wednesday and hopefully, we will get a result tomorrow," said Fulton after the match.

“We played well until that phase (Germany's opening goal) and even in the second quarter we did really well, created 4-5 corners, had one or two opportunities but if you don’t take your opportunities then Germany will pounce,” Craig told IANS post-game.

Henrik Mertgens (4’) and Lukas Windfeder’s (30’) two first-half goals were enough to seal victory for the visitors. Germany dominated early, as Mertgens capitalised on a loose ball to beat Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak. Despite India's efforts to counter, they were unable to convert their chances, with Varun Kumar missing a crucial penalty corner.

In the second quarter, India applied more pressure, earning three penalty corners, but failed to score. A penalty stroke offered a golden opportunity, but German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji blocked Harmanpreet Singh's shot. Just before half-time, Windfeder doubled Germany's lead with a powerful penalty corner strike.

The third quarter saw India intensify their attacks, but Nnaji remained resolute in goal. Germany also posed threats with quick counters.

In the final quarter, India continued their possession game but struggled to create clear chances, ending the match without a goal. Germany's defense held firm to seal the win.

